- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a pedestrian crossing in Norwich.

The man was arrested at about 7pm this evening (Sunday, December 19) after crashing a black VW into the crossing on Aylsham Road.

He was arrested by officers from the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team.