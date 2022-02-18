Armed police called to city street after reports of man with knife

Armed police were called to Bowthorpe Road in Norwich. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a street in Norwich.

Officers were called to Bowthorpe Road at 12.45pm on Friday, February 17, after reports of a man with a knife.

Armed units attended the scene and did a search of the area.

A man in his 40s was arrested and officers seized a knife.

The man was taken into police custody for questioning.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.