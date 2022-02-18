Armed police called to city street after reports of man with knife
Published: 10:41 AM February 18, 2022
- Credit: Google
A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a street in Norwich.
Officers were called to Bowthorpe Road at 12.45pm on Friday, February 17, after reports of a man with a knife.
Armed units attended the scene and did a search of the area.
A man in his 40s was arrested and officers seized a knife.
The man was taken into police custody for questioning.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.