A man has been arrested after attempting to steal an item from a charity shop in London Street, Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal items from a Norwich charity shop this afternoon.

After attempting to steal an item of clothing from the shop in London Street, at about 12.45pm, he then abused staff.

He was eventually located by police from the Norwich East neighbourhood policing team and arrested.

The man is now in custody.