Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
- Credit: Archant
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident at a supermarket in which a woman suffered a head injury.
Police were called to Sainsbury's at Longwater in Costessey at 10.58am on Monday to reports of a disturbance.
"Emergency services were in attendance and a man was arrested at the scene," a police spokesperson confirmed.
They added the woman's head injury was "minor". The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
It is understood the man arrested threw jars of sauce at the victim, which hit a Perspex screen and caused a loud noise.
The noise and the sauce spillage caused concern among witnesses and led to some on social media wondering if a gun had been fired, but no firearm was involved.
