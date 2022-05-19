Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city

446 cannabis plants were found in Denmark Opening, Norwich, on Thursday, May 19 - Credit: Norfolk police

A man in his 20s has been arrested after almost 450 cannabis plants were found at a building in Norwich.

Officers discovered 446 cannabis plants in Denmark Opening just before 8am on Thursday, May 19.

The cannabis plants were seized at different stages of growth as well as a quantity of hydroponic equipment.

The arrested man was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody.

Police could not confirm the value of the plants but it is believed that they would have a street value of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Officers are at the early stages of their investigation and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.

People with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number 71 of May 19, 2022, or alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.