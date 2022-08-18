Man arrested at city centre protest faces no further action

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a protest in Norwich city centre.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Forum either to show support for - or protest - a story time event held by a drag queen on Wednesday, August 17.

Joseph Ballard, also known as 'Auntie' Titania Trust, has been targeted by people who do not think it is right for drag queens to interact with children.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Wymondham Police Station where he was questioned and released without charge.

"No further action will be taken."

In a statement on social media, the force said following the demonstration: "Our officers attended a protest today outside The Forum concerning an event being held inside.

"It's important to highlight that there is a legal right to peaceful protest in this country and we will always seek to strike the right balance, which can be difficult in circumstances where the counter protesters are present.

"Our priority will always be to deal with criminal behaviour and take the necessary/proportionate action."

