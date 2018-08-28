Search

Two women stabbed in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:17 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 08 November 2018

Officers were called to reports that two women, aged in their 60s and 70s, had sustained knife injuries outside an address in Riverside Road. Picture: Neil Perry

A man has been arrested after women were stabbed in Norwich this morning.

Riverside Road where a stabbing took place. Picture: Denise BradleyRiverside Road where a stabbing took place. Picture: Denise Bradley

Officers were called at 11.24am to reports that two women, aged in their 60s and 70s, had sustained knife injuries outside an address in Riverside Road. Both women have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries, however they are not thought to be life threatening.

Following further enquiries officers arrested a man, aged in his 60s at an address in Randell Close, North Walsham, at 12.25pm, in connection with the incident. He has been detained and will be questioned by police later.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “This investigation is in its early stages; however, it is believed the suspect and the victims are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.”

A police cordon has been put in place at both addresses whilst officers carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

