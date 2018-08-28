Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A 38-year-old man who punched a police officer has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage following an incident in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Beecheno Road last night (Sunday, December 23) in relation to a domestic incident where property had been damaged.

Police attended and the man was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker after punching a police officer.

The man remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

Norwich Police took to social media to inform the public about the incident overnight, tweeting: “One male arrested for Criminal Damage.

“He was further arrested for assault on an emergency worker when officers went to arrest him. #TeamTwo #PC1825 #PC1787 #ProtectTheProtectors #NotAcceptable #PC1142”.