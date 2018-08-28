Search

Man arrested after police officer was assaulted in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:19 21 January 2019

Norwich Police tweeted a picture of the moon after an officer was assaulted. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich Police tweeted a picture of the moon after an officer was assaulted. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Archant

A man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted in Norwich.

Norwich Police had shared details of the incident on social media, tweeting: “Patrolling this fine City even with the “supper blood wolf moon” tonight. Just helped stop a male that ran away from my Norwich North colleague after punching him in the face #ProtectTheProtectors #NESNT #PC55.”

A police spokesman that a man was arrested in Aylsham Road, Norwich, at about 8.50pm on Sunday, January 20 on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and assaulting a police officer.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

