Man arrested after Mini Cooper blaze in city centre

A Mini Cooper was ablaze in Norwich on Friday (October 28) morning - Credit: Archant

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of arson and theft from a vehicle after a Mini Cooper was set on fire.

Police were called to Surrey Street in Norwich at about 6am on Friday (October 28) following reports of criminal damage.

One fire engine from Carrow attended the incident.

Fire crews wore breathing equipment and used hose reel jets and hand equipment to extinguish the blaze.

The white Mini was left with severe damage.

A man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.