Man left with serious injuries to his face after Norwich flat fight

PUBLISHED: 10:13 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 25 October 2018

A police car remained outside flats on Geoffrey Watling Way, in Norwich, on Thursday morning. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Geraldine Scott

A man was left with serious facial injuries after a fight in a Norwich flat.

Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)

It happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, in a block of flats on Geoffrey Watling Way, close to Carrow Road football stadium.

A Norfolk police spokesman said they were called to the address and photos showed seven police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

The spokesman said: “Two men have had an altercation resulting in both of them going to hospital.”

One remained in hospital with serious facial injuries while a second man, in his late 20s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.

He is being held at Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning.

One police car remained at the property on Thursday morning and a cordon was expected to be in place until around midday.

