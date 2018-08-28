Man left with serious injuries to his face after Norwich flat fight
PUBLISHED: 10:13 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 25 October 2018
Geraldine Scott
A man was left with serious facial injuries after a fight in a Norwich flat.
It happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, in a block of flats on Geoffrey Watling Way, close to Carrow Road football stadium.
A Norfolk police spokesman said they were called to the address and photos showed seven police cars and an ambulance at the scene.
The spokesman said: “Two men have had an altercation resulting in both of them going to hospital.”
One remained in hospital with serious facial injuries while a second man, in his late 20s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.
He is being held at Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning.
One police car remained at the property on Thursday morning and a cordon was expected to be in place until around midday.
