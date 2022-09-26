Man in 30s arrested after fight in city centre

One man in his 30s has been arrested after a fight in Norwich city centre.

It happened in Orford Place, where police were called to reports of a fight between two men.

During the fight one of the men is reported to have assaulted the other man, causing the victim to fall to the floor where he continued to attack him.

It happened at about 5.15pm on Saturday, September 24.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and has now been discharged.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

He has been released on police bail for this offence, however he was arrested in custody for being wanted on a recall to prison and remains in custody.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detective constable Peter Williams at Bethel Street police station on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting investigation 36/74473/22.