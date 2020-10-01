Knife and class A drugs found on man in city centre
PUBLISHED: 14:36 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 01 October 2020
Norfolk Police
This knife is now off the streets after police seized it from a man in the city centre.
The weapon and a haul of class A drugs were found on the man after he tried to escape from officers on King Street, Norwich on Thursday, October 1.
Norwich Police tweeted: “The suspect tried to run but didn’t get far. He was arrested for drug dealing and weapon offences.”
