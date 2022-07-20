Man arrested after several cars keyed in city suburb

One of the multiple cars which were damaged in Blue Boar Lane - Credit: Ben Hardy

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after several cars were keyed in a city suburb.

Five vehicles were targeted on Monday, July 11, at about 3pm in Sprowston.

The cars were parked in Blue Boar Lane near the Tesco store when they were vandalised.

The man was arrested on Monday, July 18, on suspicion of criminal damage and he has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

A scratch mark left on the side of a Land Rover - Credit: Ben Hardy

The vehicles that were damaged included a black Vauxhall Viva, a grey Land Rover Discovery, a turquoise Hyundai i10 Classic, a white Smart car and a grey Ford Kuga Titanium T.

The attacks were described as "indiscriminate and malicious" and the car owners were forced to fork out £1,000 each to repair the damage.

Anyone with information or footage from the area should contact PC Andrew Mason at Sprowston Police Station on 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.