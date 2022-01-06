Man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve car smashing spree
- Credit: Sonya Brown
A man has been arrested after several car windows and windscreens were smashed during a New Year's Eve crime spree.
Five cars in Beloe Avenue and nearby Ambrose Close were vandalised overnight between December 31 and January 1, according to a Norfolk Police spokeswoman.
She added: "Officers are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage to vehicles in the Norwich area.
"A man aged in his 20s has been arrested and questioned in connection with the incidents.
"He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”
Jon Watson, lead co-ordinator of Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, said a similar incident had recently happened in nearby Wortham Close.
The incidents are currently not being linked.
Mr Watson said: "This is very rare for Bowthorpe. We are disappointed and the people who live here are very upset.
"The neighbourhood watch volunteers will work with police and increase patrols in the area."