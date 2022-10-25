Man in 30s arrested after window smashed at city estate agent

Arnolds Keys in Prince of Wales Road was damaged. Pictured inset is Jan Hÿtch, residential partner at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Ben Hardy/Arnolds Keys

A city estate agent raced out of their office block to confront a vandal who smashed the front door of the building.

Glass was shattered at the Arnolds Keys building in Prince of Wales Road around 6.30pm on Thursday.

A partner working in the building rushed down the stairs after hearing the glass shatter, a member of staff later revealed.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police confirmed a man in his 30s was later arrested.

She added: "A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains."

A window on the front door of the building remains boarded up.

Jan Hÿtch, residential and operations partner for Arnolds Keys, said: "It's irritating more than anything else and completely unnecessary.

"It's not like there is anything to pinch.

"It was unusual as it was earlier in the day. It is not uncommon in Prince of Wales Road for something to happen over the weekend.

"Someone heard it happen when they were working upstairs and they ran downstairs after hearing the glass had broke."

Arnolds Keys has CCTV cameras covering the building, the partner added.

One of the front doors to enter the site was boarded up on Friday following the damage.

Ms Hÿtch said: "There are cameras everywhere on this corner so it was a bit foolhardy. I have no idea what the motive was."

It follows a spree of businesses being targeted in the city, which it is understood police are not linking.

The businesses targeted include Abbotts in Exchange Street being boarded up for two weeks following a similar act of vandalism.

Chadds menswear shop in Bedford Street and The Book Hive in London Street were bothalso targeted.

The Red Mango restaurant at the Boundary junction in Hellesdon also had its front window smashed after a man broke in on Wednesday, September 21.

Candy Richards, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, said vandalism can have "a significant impact" on businesses at a time when they are faced with spiralling costs across the board.