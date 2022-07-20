Man arrested after woman allegedly assaulted near city clubland

The alleged assault happened in Recorder Road in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Norwich.

Officers are investigating the incident following reports of an assault in Recorder Road, near Prince of Wales Road, just before 9pm on Tuesday (July 19).

The man was then taken to Wymondham police station for questioning where he remains.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

People with information have been urged to contact PC Andrew Birch at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/55167/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.