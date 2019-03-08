Pair appear in court charged with the supply of class A drugs in Norwich

Officers found a stash of drugs in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police. Archant

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with the supply of class A drugs in Norwich.

Officers were led to a stash of class A drugs after an arrest was made over drugs offences in the city on Sunday (April 14).

While on patrol, Norwich police stopped someone on Scarlett Road in Tuckswood, where they were arrested.

Following the arrest, officers found a stash of suspected class A drugs and several thousand pounds at a property on the same road.

At the property a male was found inside with drugs and cash.

Joanne Sutton, 24, and Daniel Winter, 18, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (April 15) having both been charged with the supply of heroin.

In addition Winter has been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Neither Sutton, of north London, who wore a black jumper with the sleeves rolled up and Winter, from Illford Essex, who wore a grey sweat shirt, entered pleas.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on May 13.

Both defendants were released on conditional bail until the next hearing.