Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pair appear in court charged with the supply of class A drugs in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:26 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 15 April 2019

Officers found a stash of drugs in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police.

Officers found a stash of drugs in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police.

Archant

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with the supply of class A drugs in Norwich.

Officers were led to a stash of class A drugs after an arrest was made over drugs offences in the city on Sunday (April 14).

While on patrol, Norwich police stopped someone on Scarlett Road in Tuckswood, where they were arrested.

Following the arrest, officers found a stash of suspected class A drugs and several thousand pounds at a property on the same road.

At the property a male was found inside with drugs and cash.

Joanne Sutton, 24, and Daniel Winter, 18, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (April 15) having both been charged with the supply of heroin.

In addition Winter has been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Neither Sutton, of north London, who wore a black jumper with the sleeves rolled up and Winter, from Illford Essex, who wore a grey sweat shirt, entered pleas.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on May 13.

Both defendants were released on conditional bail until the next hearing.

Most Read

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Crash between car and motorbike blocks road

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

The Masala Cottage, on The Street, was served with a repossession notice on Friday, April 12 on behalf of the building’s owner, Mr R Hughes. Photo: Luke Powell

Meet the Norwich man who has created a bee life-saving card

Dan Harris founder of Bee Saviour Behaviour. Picture: Marc Betts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Crash between car and motorbike blocks road

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

The Masala Cottage, on The Street, was served with a repossession notice on Friday, April 12 on behalf of the building’s owner, Mr R Hughes. Photo: Luke Powell

Meet the Norwich man who has created a bee life-saving card

Dan Harris founder of Bee Saviour Behaviour. Picture: Marc Betts

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

The Masala Cottage, on The Street, was served with a repossession notice on Friday, April 12 on behalf of the building’s owner, Mr R Hughes. Photo: Luke Powell

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norwich choir invited to sing on stage with Take That

Invidia Voices will perform with Take That at Carrow Road. Photo: Raymond Taylor

Pressure to be put on government to help 44,000 Norfolk women hit by pension changes

Norfolk County Council aims to put pressure on the government over pension changes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man addicted to sniffing butane gas back in court

Andrew Francis. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists