Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich
Published: 1:21 PM August 26, 2022
- Credit: Google
A man and a woman were assaulted at a business premises in Norwich earlier this summer.
The assault happened at about 9.45pm on Saturday, June 11.
They were both assaulted on King Street. and police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about the incidents should contact PC Tom Langmead at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/43990/22.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.