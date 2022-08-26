Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:21 PM August 26, 2022
A man and a woman have been assaulted at a business premises in King Street, Norwich

A man and a woman were assaulted at a business premises in Norwich earlier this summer.

The assault happened at about 9.45pm on Saturday, June 11.

They were both assaulted on King Street. and police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich - Credit: Supplied

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about the incidents should contact PC Tom Langmead at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/43990/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

