Man and woman arrested after police swoop on city street
PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 12 March 2020
Supplied
Witnesses have spoken of how police swarmed on a quiet street as two people were arrested.
Flats on Music House Lane in Norwich where two people were arrested. Picture: Archant
Police were called to reports of a stolen car in Ber Street at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday, March 11.
Several police cars descended on Music House Lane, between Rouen Road and King Street in Norwich.
Police arresting a man and woman in Norwich on suspicion of theft of a car. Picture: Supplied
Following further enquiries two people - a man and a woman, both in their 40s - were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
They both remain in police custody.
One eyewitness, who preferred not to be named, said: 'It was pretty dramatic. About seven or eight police vehicles suddenly arrived and people were being handcuffed.
'I didn't see any scuffles and the police seem to have them quickly detained.'
