Man and woman arrested after police swoop on city street

Police arresting a man and woman in Norwich on suspicion of theft of a car. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Witnesses have spoken of how police swarmed on a quiet street as two people were arrested.

Police were called to reports of a stolen car in Ber Street at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday, March 11.

Several police cars descended on Music House Lane, between Rouen Road and King Street in Norwich.

Following further enquiries two people - a man and a woman, both in their 40s - were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They both remain in police custody.

One eyewitness, who preferred not to be named, said: 'It was pretty dramatic. About seven or eight police vehicles suddenly arrived and people were being handcuffed.

'I didn't see any scuffles and the police seem to have them quickly detained.'