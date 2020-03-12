Search

Man and woman arrested after police swoop on city street

PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 12 March 2020

Simon Parkin

Police arresting a man and woman in Norwich on suspicion of theft of a car. Picture: Supplied

Police arresting a man and woman in Norwich on suspicion of theft of a car. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Witnesses have spoken of how police swarmed on a quiet street as two people were arrested.

Flats on Music House Lane in Norwich where two people were arrested. Picture: ArchantFlats on Music House Lane in Norwich where two people were arrested. Picture: Archant

Police were called to reports of a stolen car in Ber Street at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday, March 11.

Several police cars descended on Music House Lane, between Rouen Road and King Street in Norwich.

Police arresting a man and woman in Norwich on suspicion of theft of a car. Picture: SuppliedPolice arresting a man and woman in Norwich on suspicion of theft of a car. Picture: Supplied

Following further enquiries two people - a man and a woman, both in their 40s - were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They both remain in police custody.

One eyewitness, who preferred not to be named, said: 'It was pretty dramatic. About seven or eight police vehicles suddenly arrived and people were being handcuffed.

'I didn't see any scuffles and the police seem to have them quickly detained.'

