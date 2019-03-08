Search

Man admits stealing alcohol from Norwich pub and restaurant

PUBLISHED: 14:30 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 15 April 2019

The Castle pub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Castle pub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A man has admitted burglaries at a Norwich pub and restaurant.

Anthony Eames, 47, has been charged with two counts of burglary following incidents at the Castle pub, in Spitalfields, on April 1 and Bishops Dining Room and Wine Bar on St Andrew's Hill on April 12.

Alcohol worth more than £400 was stolen in both incidents.

Eames, of William White Place, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (April 15) when he admitted two counts of burglary.

He also admitted interfering with a motor vehicle, a Nissan Juke, between February 2 and 3 2019, using threatening behaviour on February 14 2019 and stealing a coat worth £109 belonging to Seven Wolves.

Eames, who has other matters pending before the court next month, had his case adjourned until April 18 so reports can be prepared.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

