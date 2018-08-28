Man caught red-handed with heroin and cocaine on Norwich street

A man has admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply after he was arrested in Norwich.

Marcel Osei-Ababio, 32, was stopped on Browne Street by police and as well as Class A drugs seized there were mobile phones and cash.

Osei-Ababio, of no fixed address, admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on October 2, this year, and also possession of criminal property, on the same date, which was the cash seized on his arrest.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that Osei-Ababio had pleaded to all counts he faced.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned his sentence until November 23, when a report should be available updating the progress Osei-Ababio is making on courses in prison..