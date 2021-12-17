Man accused of stealing packages from Taverham doorstep identified

A man accused of taking parcels from a doorstep in Taverham has been found by police. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A man alleged to have taken parcels from outside a house in Taverham has been identified after a police appeal.

Police released video footage of a man they were searching for after items were taken from outside a home on Ringland Road at about 3.10pm on Saturday, December 11.

Police say the man has now been identified and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers thanked the media and the public for their assistance with the appeal.

