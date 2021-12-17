News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man accused of stealing packages from Taverham doorstep identified

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:27 AM December 17, 2021
Police on patrol in Norwich City Centre.

A man accused of taking parcels from a doorstep in Taverham has been found by police. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A man alleged to have taken parcels from outside a house in Taverham has been identified after a police appeal.

Police released video footage of a man they were searching for after items were taken from outside a home on Ringland Road at about 3.10pm on Saturday, December 11.

Police say the man has now been identified and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers thanked the media and the public for their assistance with the appeal.

