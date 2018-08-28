Man accused of Norwich car park murder ‘declines to leave cell’ for hearing

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A man accused of the murder of a 48-year-old at a Norwich car park is expected to have the chance to enter his plea next month.

Police officers were called to Rose Lane car park just after midnight on June 23 last year to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, David Hastings, formerly of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hastings died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, who has been charged with murder, had a hearing in front of Judge Stephen Holt at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (January 10).

Heinbergs, who is currently at HMP Belmarsh, was due to attend the hearing via video link but “declined to leave his cell”.

The court heard it was hoped that a second psychiatric report on the defendant would be completed by February 14.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, asked that the case next be listed on February 18 for arraignment, which is when a plea to the charge is taken, or to fix a fitness to plead hearing.

Ian James, representing Heinbergs, said there had been difficulties getting access to Belmarsh to arrange for a psychiatric assessment to be carried out.

But he hoped the situation would be resolved in time for the next hearing.

As previously reported heartfelt tributes were paid to Mr Hastings following his death.

The evening before his death, Mr Hastings had been present at the engagement of two of his friends, Kelly Almond and Mick Peck.

Ms Almond, 35, said he had helped welcome her into the group when she found herself on the streets in Norwich.

“All of these guys welcomed me into their little group,” she said. “It is more like a family than a friendship to be honest.

“He wasn’t just homeless - he was a friend and a family man. He was someone who was loved. We are not just a group of friends, we are a little community.

“We all look out for each other and he was a big part of that. Just because he was homeless doesn’t mean there should be any stigma about it. He was just happy being himself, just being free. He had just got into a new relationship as well which he was over the moon with. Chivalry was never dead when Dave was about. It is just heartbreaking.

“I am so proud to have met him and I am going to miss him forever.”