Man accused of murdering partner in Colton dies in Norwich prison

Breaking

Stuart Williamson who was waiting to stand trial for the murder of his partner Diane Douglas has died in Norwich prison. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 56-year-old man accused of murdering his partner has been found dead in prison.

Police confirmed that Stuart Williamson, of Barford Road, Colton, was found dead in his cell at HMP Norwich.

Williamson was on remand in prison awaiting trial after being charged with the murder of his partner Diane Douglas.

Police search Meadow Farm in Colton for Diane Douglas. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation in October last year after relatives reported Ms Douglas missing.

Williamson was arrested in Wales on October 30 and brought to Norfolk for questioning.

He was later charged with murdering Ms Douglas in December 2018, when she would have been aged 55 or 56.

Ms Douglas was reported missing by her family on October 21, 2021.

Her relatives told police they had not seen her for a "significant period of time", having lost contact for a number of years.

Her family reported her missing after renewed attempts to get in touch with her failed.

Following a search at Williamson’s home address the body of Ms Douglas was recovered on November 3, 2021.

The search saw detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team hunt around Meadow Farm, where she went missing from, and at a property on Barford Road in Colton.

Human remains were found at the Barford Road address.

Police search Meadow Farm in Colton for Diane Douglas. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A Home Office post-mortem was unable to establish the cause of death.

A hearing was scheduled at Norwich Crown Court in due course with a file to be prepared on behalf of the coroner.

Before the body was found police had been treating the case as a "no body murder" investigation and had hoped to find Ms Douglas alive.

The investigation shocked villagers who were unaware it was even taking place.

One jogger said at the time of the investigation: “I haven’t seen anything in the village, no police or nothing, but to think there’s a murder investigation happening on your doorstep is rather creepy."