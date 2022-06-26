Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Suspect thief seen tampering with bike locks in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:10 PM June 26, 2022
A male was stopped by officers after he was seen tampering with bike locks.

A male was stopped by officers after he was seen tampering with bike locks. - Credit: Norwich Police

Police have arrested a suspect seen tampering with bike locks in Norwich. 

He was spotted on Gaol Hill on Saturday, June 25. 

After a stop and search by officers, he was found in possession of various tools and was arrested. 

In a tweet, Norwich Police wrote: “Yesterday, officers from the Norwich East SNT responded to reports of a male tampering with bike locks and bike panniers on Goal Hill."

Officers said he had since been remanded.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Peter Crouch is trying to track down a builder he became friends with at a Norwich hotel 

Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Chinooks were spotted flying over Norwich on Tuesday evening

Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Riverbank Chinese Buffet has closed its Riverside restaurant

All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mary Poppins themed wedding at Norwich Castle. Kerrie and Emilie dressed as Bert and Mary Poppins.

Norfolk County Council

Chim chim, I do! Couple tie the knot in Mary Poppins-themed wedding

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon