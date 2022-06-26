Suspect thief seen tampering with bike locks in city centre
Published: 5:10 PM June 26, 2022
- Credit: Norwich Police
Police have arrested a suspect seen tampering with bike locks in Norwich.
He was spotted on Gaol Hill on Saturday, June 25.
After a stop and search by officers, he was found in possession of various tools and was arrested.
In a tweet, Norwich Police wrote: “Yesterday, officers from the Norwich East SNT responded to reports of a male tampering with bike locks and bike panniers on Goal Hill."
Officers said he had since been remanded.