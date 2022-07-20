Male arrested after knife found in city centre

A male has been arrested in Norwich after allegedly attempting to throw a lock knife away after spotting police.

In a tweet, Norwich Police confirmed officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the male following the incident while on foot patrol in Castle Street in the city centre on Wednesday (July 20).

Whilst on foot patrol on Castle Street earlier today, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male who tried to throw a lock knife away upon seeing police. The knife was recovered and the male will be interviewed shortly #PC1843 #PC47 #PC1675 #PC55 pic.twitter.com/29cDvkrR4y — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) July 20, 2022

Officers recovered the knife and the male will be interviewed.