Male arrested after knife found in city centre
Published: 8:31 PM July 20, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A male has been arrested in Norwich after allegedly attempting to throw a lock knife away after spotting police.
In a tweet, Norwich Police confirmed officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the male following the incident while on foot patrol in Castle Street in the city centre on Wednesday (July 20).
Officers recovered the knife and the male will be interviewed.