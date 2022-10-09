'Violent male' arrested in connection with city centre offences
Published: 8:15 PM October 9, 2022
A male has been arrested in connection with numerous offences in the city centre earlier today.
In a tweet on Sunday (October 9), Norwich Police said a "violent male" had been arrested for several offences in Orford Place, Norwich.
Officers thanked members of the public who helped restrain the male and confirmed he was now in custody.
The tweet also confirmed both officers involved in the incident were OK.