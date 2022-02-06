Dangerous makeshift knife found in children's play park

Two dangerous makeshift blades were found in the Bowthorpe area by the neighbourhood watch. - Credit: Jon Watson

Two razor-sharp blades have been found in a Norwich suburb, one at a children's play park.

Jon Watson, of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, found one weapon at the play park in Clover Hill area on February 4 and the other nearby in a footpath next to Roy's shopping centre in Bowthorpe the next day.

Images of the makeshift blade put together with a drill piece, two razor blades and gaffer tape - also pictured where the blade was found. - Credit: Jon Watson

Mr Watson said: "This isn't the first time we've found knives in the area but to find two one day after the other is concerning.

"It's a really worrying trend to come across these in such quick succession especially with the spate of recent stabbings.

"You ask yourself if these could be connected to any of the incidents but you just don't know."

The first weapon found was a drill piece that had been cobbled together with two razor blades either side using black gaffer-tape.

The other weapon was a Stanley knife which while not as dangerous is something that should not be carried around, according to Mr Watson.

The second blade, a stanley knife, which was found in a foot path near Roy's in Bowthorpe. - Credit: Jon Watson

He said: "With the recent events that have been happening understandably people are concerned about what this means for safety on the streets.

"The question of whether we are concerned about gang culture is a difficult one to answer – it would really depend on what we would view as a 'gang'.

"It’s fully understandable why the community is concerned - people deserve to feel safe in their community and we will do everything can to assist that."

Mr Watson and his colleague reported their findings to the police straight away to get their advice and see if an officer was available to collect them.

Jon Watson, of the Bowthorpe neighbourhood watch, says "It's a really worrying trend to come across these weapons in such quick succession." - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Police asked Mr Watson to take the improvised weapons and store them safely until police could come round and collect them.

Mr Watson said: "Police resources are stretched. That’s part of the reason why groups like Neighbourhood Watch exist – to help the police with that community link and information."

The incident has been reported to the Norfolk police and we have contacted them for comment.