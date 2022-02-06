Dangerous makeshift knife found in children's play park
- Credit: Jon Watson
Two razor-sharp blades have been found in a Norwich suburb, one at a children's play park.
Jon Watson, of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, found one weapon at the play park in Clover Hill area on February 4 and the other nearby in a footpath next to Roy's shopping centre in Bowthorpe the next day.
Mr Watson said: "This isn't the first time we've found knives in the area but to find two one day after the other is concerning.
"It's a really worrying trend to come across these in such quick succession especially with the spate of recent stabbings.
"You ask yourself if these could be connected to any of the incidents but you just don't know."
The first weapon found was a drill piece that had been cobbled together with two razor blades either side using black gaffer-tape.
The other weapon was a Stanley knife which while not as dangerous is something that should not be carried around, according to Mr Watson.
He said: "With the recent events that have been happening understandably people are concerned about what this means for safety on the streets.
"The question of whether we are concerned about gang culture is a difficult one to answer – it would really depend on what we would view as a 'gang'.
"It’s fully understandable why the community is concerned - people deserve to feel safe in their community and we will do everything can to assist that."
Mr Watson and his colleague reported their findings to the police straight away to get their advice and see if an officer was available to collect them.
Police asked Mr Watson to take the improvised weapons and store them safely until police could come round and collect them.
Mr Watson said: "Police resources are stretched. That’s part of the reason why groups like Neighbourhood Watch exist – to help the police with that community link and information."
The incident has been reported to the Norfolk police and we have contacted them for comment.