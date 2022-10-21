Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man sent to prison over theft of Lego

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:05 PM October 21, 2022
Police were called to reports of theft from London Street on Thursday 

Police were called to reports of theft from London Street on Thursday - Credit: David Cross

A man from Luton has been sentenced to 14 days in prison after stealing more than £100 worth of Lego. 

Police were called to reports that two people were believed to have stolen items from a department store in London Street shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Nathan Bettles, 33, of Napier Road in Luton, was subsequently charged with one count of theft and one of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Police were called to reports of a theft in London Street on Thursday

Police were called to reports of a theft in London Street on Thursday - Credit: David Cross

He was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

He pleaded guilty to both offences in court and was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

The court heard Bettles stole £110 worth of Lego sets and committed an offence of threatening behaviour.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why was a British Airways plane circling over Norwich?
  2. 2 NR3 road in Norwich closed due to crash
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
  1. 4 Tea room reopens with new menu in popular antiques emporium
  2. 5 Roys bans firework sales at every Norfolk store due to customer requests
  3. 6 Man in 50s found dead in city home
  4. 7 Boa constrictor rescued after being found in city park
  5. 8 'Incredibly rare' bats believed to be found at park earmarked for homes
  6. 9 Car crashes into NR3 home
  7. 10 Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures

Officers tried to locate the second suspect on Thursday and enquiries continue.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mile Cross Road in Norwich was closed following the incident

Norwich Live News

Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The former Bourgee site on Timber Hill in Norwich is becoming new restaurant Silhouette.

Food and Drink

Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Dave Shraga said that when infrastructure is installed and gets in the way of those with accessibility needs it's "limiting"

'Who designed this?' Campaigner slams new St Stephen's Street planters

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon