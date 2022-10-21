Man sent to prison over theft of Lego
- Credit: David Cross
A man from Luton has been sentenced to 14 days in prison after stealing more than £100 worth of Lego.
Police were called to reports that two people were believed to have stolen items from a department store in London Street shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Nathan Bettles, 33, of Napier Road in Luton, was subsequently charged with one count of theft and one of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.
He pleaded guilty to both offences in court and was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.
The court heard Bettles stole £110 worth of Lego sets and committed an offence of threatening behaviour.
Officers tried to locate the second suspect on Thursday and enquiries continue.