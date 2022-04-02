Neighbours' shock after rolling vehicle knocks parked car onto its side

A car overturned in Helledson after it was hit by another vehicle while parked in the homeowner's driveway - Credit: Ben Hardy

Shocked neighbours have called for urgent speed measures after a vehicle smashed through a fence and rolled with such force it knocked a parked car onto its side.

People living in Low Road in Hellesdon were woken up around 3am on Saturday morning after a dark coloured BMW skidded off the road at the junction with Hospital Lane.

Police on scene on Saturday morning after the incident in Low Road - Credit: Contributed

It is understood the car rolled over several times and came to halt after it smashed into a blue Ford parked in a driveway on the corner of the junction, which is in a 30mph zone.

The impact forced the parked car onto its side, leaving both vehicles on their edge, their wheels almost touching. Another parked car, which is white, also received some damage.

The BMW knocked down a concrete post and a fence before it came to rest, with one neighbour estimating it must have rolled around 20 times.

Police tape up at a property at the junction of Low Road and Hospital Lane in Hellesdon - Credit: Steven Turner

Marks could be seen on the wall of the home from the collision, and tiles and a window have been damaged.

The occupants, who have been described as an elderly couple, were not at home at the time.

A damaged Ford in a driveway in Low Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Henry Day, 40, who lives directly opposite, said: "We heard a massive smash around 3am.

"When I heard it I did not know what was going on. I could hear an alarm going off.

Two cars overturned in a Hellesdon driveway after a BMW smashed through the fence into a Ford in the early hours of Saturday - Credit: Tony Pounder

"There was a crash at the junction last week. It's a blind corner and people do whizz around it. It's dangerous."

The scene at Low Road after a car smashed through a fence - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police tape could be seen on the fence around noon on Saturday as relatives and friends of the family checked to see if the home was watertight and to attend to the damage.

Marks on the wall of a home following the crash in Low Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

A 79-year-old relative at the scene, who did not wish to be named, said: "The car alarm is still going off so we are trying to take the battery out.

The aftermath of the crash in Hellesdon - Credit: Tony Pounder

"The police have taken the other car away. It must have rolled about 20 times."

An overturned car which was parked in a driveway in Low Road before the crash - Credit: Ben Hardy

Tony Pounder, 53, who lives opposite said: "It's a terrible spot for accidents. When people get to this bend here they absolutely floor it. It's like a racetrack.

"We need road safety measures like speedbumps or cameras to put an end to this.

The junction of Low Road and Hospital Lane where the cash took place - Credit: Ben Hardy

"I have been in touch with the council several times and the grass hedge at the side of the bend is so overgrown that I have been out and trimmed it back myself."

Steven Turner, 44, who lives in Low Road added: "We need a speed camera out here. Trying to get out of our drive is shocking with the speed people drive at down here."

Police have been contacted for comment.

The damaged fence after the early hours incident in Hellesdon - Credit: Ben Hardy

Debris after a car crashed through a fence and rolled into a parked car at a home in Hellesdon - Credit: Ben Hardy