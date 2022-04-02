Neighbours' shock after rolling vehicle knocks parked car onto its side
- Credit: Ben Hardy
Shocked neighbours have called for urgent speed measures after a vehicle smashed through a fence and rolled with such force it knocked a parked car onto its side.
People living in Low Road in Hellesdon were woken up around 3am on Saturday morning after a dark coloured BMW skidded off the road at the junction with Hospital Lane.
It is understood the car rolled over several times and came to halt after it smashed into a blue Ford parked in a driveway on the corner of the junction, which is in a 30mph zone.
The impact forced the parked car onto its side, leaving both vehicles on their edge, their wheels almost touching. Another parked car, which is white, also received some damage.
The BMW knocked down a concrete post and a fence before it came to rest, with one neighbour estimating it must have rolled around 20 times.
Marks could be seen on the wall of the home from the collision, and tiles and a window have been damaged.
The occupants, who have been described as an elderly couple, were not at home at the time.
Most Read
- 1 Speeding concerns raised as city road used as 'racetrack'
- 2 Busy city road to close for roadworks
- 3 Gusts rip up pub's marquee
- 4 7-bed home in huge Georgian mansion is for sale for £950,000
- 5 Two crashes causing delays around Norwich
- 6 Man wanted for 11 thefts arrested in Norwich
- 7 Weekly street food event with local vendors launching outside Norwich hotel
- 8 A new karaoke bar could soon be opening in Norwich
- 9 Why are buses driving through the centre of Norwich?
- 10 Owners fuming after rogue jogger and kids use gardens as cut through
Henry Day, 40, who lives directly opposite, said: "We heard a massive smash around 3am.
"When I heard it I did not know what was going on. I could hear an alarm going off.
"There was a crash at the junction last week. It's a blind corner and people do whizz around it. It's dangerous."
Police tape could be seen on the fence around noon on Saturday as relatives and friends of the family checked to see if the home was watertight and to attend to the damage.
A 79-year-old relative at the scene, who did not wish to be named, said: "The car alarm is still going off so we are trying to take the battery out.
"The police have taken the other car away. It must have rolled about 20 times."
Tony Pounder, 53, who lives opposite said: "It's a terrible spot for accidents. When people get to this bend here they absolutely floor it. It's like a racetrack.
"We need road safety measures like speedbumps or cameras to put an end to this.
"I have been in touch with the council several times and the grass hedge at the side of the bend is so overgrown that I have been out and trimmed it back myself."
Steven Turner, 44, who lives in Low Road added: "We need a speed camera out here. Trying to get out of our drive is shocking with the speed people drive at down here."
Police have been contacted for comment.