Teenage drug dealer from London almost disemboweled man with knife in Great Yarmouth, court hears

A 15-year-old boy almost disemboweled a man in a brutal knife attack after travelling from London to deal drugs in Great Yarmouth, a court heard.

The boy, from the London area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed Douglas Dickson, 39, in the back and chest and abdomen, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Mr Dickson staggered to Ordnance Road where he collapsed with “life-threatening injuries” and was treated by paramedics before being taken for surgery at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

William Carter, prosecuting, said the youth came to Great Yarmouth to deal drugs to local users in Great Yarmouth.

He said Mr Dickson was a regular user of crack cocaine and heroin, but had fallen out with the youth after he tried to get some drugs, but did not have any cash to pay for them.

He said the youth had been sent from London in what was called “county lines dealing” and said despite Dickson leaving the flat, where he tried to buy drugs, empty handed, the youth had followed him onto the street and attacked him.

He said: “The prosecution say the attack on Douglas Dickson was as short as it was brutal.”

William Carter, prosecuting, said Mr Dickson had recognised his attacker as the youth he had earlier argued with over a drugs deal.

Mr Carter said Mr Dickson’s injuries included a deep cut to his upper right arm, a wound to his chest near his heart and a wound to his abdomen: “His clothing was saturated in blood.”

He said the paramedics realised Mr Dickson’s injuries were “life threatening”, but “he thankfully survived after surgery”.

He said that the 15-year-old was arrested at Great Yarmouth railway station and was found to have £655 in cash on him, which the prosecution said was money from drug dealing. A young woman with him also had more than £750 cash on her.

Mr Carter said a knife was never recovered, but an empty sheath knife was found on the defendant.

The defendant, now 16, has denied attempted murder on April 17 and an alternative charge of wounding with intent.

He also denied having a bladed article on the same date and possession of criminal property, which was the cash found on him.

He claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The trial continues.