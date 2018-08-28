Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Updated

Man arrested after fifth stabbing in Norwich in two weeks

PUBLISHED: 15:45 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 22 November 2018

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Officers were called to an address in Godric Place at 10.50pm on Wednesday night to reports a man, aged in his 40s, had suffered stab wounds.

Police said the victim had answered the door to a man who then stabbed him shortly before the paramedics were called.

A man, aged in his 20s and from the London area, was arrested in Norwich just after 12pm today (Thursday, November 22) and is in police custody where he will be questioned later.

This is the fifth stabbing incident to happen in two weeks in Norwich.

On November 8, two women were stabbed outside an address in Riverside Road and, on November 14, two men were stabbed near Norwich railway station.

Just last year, in July, Farnaz Ali, 49, was brutally murdered in Godric Place, after being attacked with a hammer.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Residents in the isolated housing estate said they felt unsafe in the area and feared the rise in crime in the city.

“We are searching for another house,” said a 40-year-old resident who did not want to be identified. “I have been living here for two years, but someone died here last year and it’s a bit scary.”

A 73-year-old woman, who has lived in Godric Place for 27 years, said: “It’s awful, you don’t feel safe around here.”

“There more people coming in and out you don’t know who is supposed to be here.”

Superintendent Terry Lordan, District Commander for Norwich, said: “It is understandable that local residents will be concerned about this incident and other recent events in the city which have involved knives.

“We will have additional patrols in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to local officers or contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“We take any offences involving knife crime extremely seriously and currently have a number of measures in place to try and tackle the issue. This includes an on-going programme within Norfolk’s high schools educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives and our Street Doctors initiative within local communities.

“We also launched Op Moonshot City earlier this week, a specialist unit which will focus on disrupting criminals and protecting our communities by using innovative technology and proactive policing on Norwich’s road networks.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“It is also important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping our local communities safe, so if you know someone who may be in possession of a knife, or you see someone carrying a knife, please call police on 101 – or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

Related articles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘Iconic’ pub and music venue given protection as asset of community value

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

Police hunt woman who supplied cocaine after she failed to appear at court

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Video Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide