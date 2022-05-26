London man, 25, charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich

A 25-year-old London man has been charged in relation to Class A drug dealing. - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old London man has been charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich.

It comes after a raid on a city property, in December 2021, where a number of suspected Class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered.

A man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, May 25) in connection with the incident.

Kingsley Annor, 25, of Philpot Street, London, has since been charged with the following offences:

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine

Being concerned in the supply of heroin

Two counts of arranging and facilitating the travel of another person with a view of exploitation (modern slavery)

Annor has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 23, 2022.