London man, 25, charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
Published: 3:10 PM May 26, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A 25-year-old London man has been charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich.
It comes after a raid on a city property, in December 2021, where a number of suspected Class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered.
A man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, May 25) in connection with the incident.
Kingsley Annor, 25, of Philpot Street, London, has since been charged with the following offences:
- Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
- Being concerned in the supply of heroin
- Two counts of arranging and facilitating the travel of another person with a view of exploitation (modern slavery)
Annor has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 23, 2022.