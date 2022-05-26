Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

London man, 25, charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:10 PM May 26, 2022
west winch murder

A 25-year-old London man has been charged in relation to Class A drug dealing. - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old London man has been charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich.

It comes after a raid on a city property, in December 2021, where a number of suspected Class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered. 

A man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, May 25) in connection with the incident.

Kingsley Annor, 25, of Philpot Street, London, has since been charged with the following offences:

  • Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
  • Being concerned in the supply of heroin
  • Two counts of arranging and facilitating the travel of another person with a view of exploitation (modern slavery)

Annor has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 23, 2022.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

GP_PILLINGPARKROAD_NORWICH_MAY22

Norwich Live News

Norwich man charged with kidnap after posing as a taxi driver

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rianne Collins wants to move so she can feel safer and will not let her daughter attend school in the area. 

Single mum resorts to sleeping in her car due to 'unlivable' flat

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Park. Pic: Sonya Duncan

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Party in the Park coming to Norwich with global food, stalls and music

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon