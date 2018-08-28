Two more pubs to miss out on early serving before the East Anglian Derby

Two further pubs will not be allowed to serve alcohol before next week’s East Anglian derby.

The William IV pub, Quebec Road, Norwich

Lollards Pit on Riverside Road and William IV on Quebec Road both failed in bids for permission to extend licensing hours before the match on Sunday February 10.

Both pubs applied for temporary events notices allowing them to serve fans ahead of the much-anticipated Championship contest between Norwich City and Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town - a match with a noon kick-off.

However, both have now admitted defeat and withdrawn their applications.

Billy Barnes, manager of Lollards Pit, said: “It is disappointing, but of course I can understand the thinking. It’s just a shame it is not also affecting something of the big boys like Wetherspoons.

“With pubs struggling any extra sources of revenue are a big help and we only really tend to have the same faces coming in before the football, who are all home supporters. We’ve never had any trouble in the past but it is just one of those things.

It comes after another popular haunt with City fans - the Fat Cat and Canary - failed in a bid to serve two hours early.

Meanwhile, The Steam Packet will discover on Thursday whether it will be allowed to serve from 9.30am on the day of the derby, with a Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee to decide on its application.