Families dodge discarded poo and cigarette butts slung into gardens

Cigarette butts have been tossed into gardens in Old Catton where hairdresser Victoria Leigh, pictured inset, lives - Credit: Victoria Leigh

Families trying to enjoy the sunny weather in a housing estate on the edge of the city are having their gardens ruined by folk tossing cigarettes and dog poo over their fences.

Those living in Lodge Farm Drive and Evans Way in Old Catton have been plagued by persistent dog poo issues with one homeowner also forced to pick up piles of used cigarettes from her garden.

And parents have said they are constantly telling their kids to dodge dog mess as they walk around their gardens and the estate.

Victoria Leigh, 44, owner of Tori's Cut n Twilights hair salon, has had teenagers throwing full dog bags over her fence in the past.

Victoria Leigh, owner of Cut n Twilights in Old Catton - Credit: Victoria Leigh

She said: "There is a park which backs on to houses and there has been more trouble ever since they opened an alleyway to provide access to the new development.

"I have lived in Old Catton for over 40 years and Evans Way for 16 years so I support the community and trying to keep it as clean and hygienic as possible."

The salon owner was disgusted to also see dog mess being left near the gate of the Lodge Lane Infant School abandoned last week.

Another homeowner with young children took to social media to plead with people to stop tossing cigarette butts over her back fence in Lodge Farm Drive.

Cigarette butts picked up from a garden in Old Catton after being tossed over the fence - Credit: Contributed

The image shows handfuls of stubs tossed into her garden where her children play.

District councillor Richard Potter (Cons) has called on those responsible to cease lobbing the butts and take them home instead.

Mr Potter said: "Of course it's frustrating. Smoking is a filthy habit and I'm very sorry for that woman who is experiencing these issues.

"Those responsible are both selfish and lazy and need to accept a bit more responsibility for their actions."

Richard Potter, district councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Richard Potter

A 41-year-old mother living in Lodge Farm Drive, who also did not wish to be named, said the estate has had more issues with hygiene than ever over the last four months.

She added: "A lot of houses back onto each other so the cigarette butts could even have been a neighbour.

"There is dog poo everywhere too. We constantly seem to be dodging it."