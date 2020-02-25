Burglar targets family-run coffee shop and steals £1,500

Shop manager Jason Hood with partner Rosanna Dunn and their son in the family-run business. Picture: Rosanna Dunn Archant

The owners of a family-run coffee shop in the city have expressed their dismay after their café was broken into while it was closed.

A thief targeted Locomotion Coffee, based in The Garage Theatre in Chapelfield North, at 7.26pm on Sunday, February 23.

A lone man, wearing a light hoodie and a scarf covering his face, "hammered his way through a gate and jumped over a barbed wire fence" before pushing a bench up to the wall and prising open a window, according to Rosanna Dunn.

Around £1,500 was taken from the cash register, along with money in the staff tip jar and a bottle of vodka.

"We hadn't cashed up for the weekend," said Miss Dunn, whose partner, Jason Hood, runs the coffee shop. "We're kicking ourselves a little bit.

"Luckily, he didn't manage to get to the safe.

"It's a lot of money to lose, especially for a business of our size. My partner Jason runs it with his family and they also own Aroma in Tombland, but it's a lot of money."

The coffee shop was closed at the time, but The Garage Theatre, the building in which Locomotion is based, was open.

"That's why the alarm didn't go off," said Miss Dunn. "He saw an opportunity and forced his way in."

She said that no damage had been done to the inside of the coffee shop and, after forensics team had finished their work on Monday morning, they were able to reopen.

"Luckily the coffee machine is okay. That would have been a disaster. We're a coffee shop - we wouldn't be able to function without the coffee machine."

As well as The Garage Theatre, the Coach and Horses pub behind the building was also open, and Miss Dunn believes that someone may have seen what happened.

She said: "There would have been quite a lot of people around at the time, so hopefully someone might have seen what happened.

"I'd like to think that someone would have noticed something going on."

Miss Dunn has now launched a crowdfunding campaign in the hope of recouping some of the money taken and improving security.

She said: "We really need to get the money back if we can. As a family-run business, it affects us quite a lot more than if it were one of the bigger places."

To donate, visit Locomotion Coffee's GoFundMe page.