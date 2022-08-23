Litter louts leave city centre covered in rubbish

Commuters were greeted by litter strewn across a well-used street in the city centre at the start of their week.

Food wrappers and used drink cartons were left on the pavement in Castle Meadow on Monday morning.

The mess was cleared later in the day.

It comes after areas of the city such as Anderson's Meadow and Coslany Street have been affected by similar litter issues this summer.

This has prompted some fears that rats will be attracted to the mess.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "Our teams work hard to help keep our city clean but we need everyone else to play their part too – making sure they put their rubbish in the bins provided or by taking it home.

“We’re sorry to see parts of the city affected by littering and we would urge anyone who comes across similar issues to report them to us - using our simple online form."

This form can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/report.