Lidl respond to neighbour's anger over lout's littering spree

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:00 AM March 13, 2022
The new Lidl store in Fir Convent Road in Taverham.

The new Lidl store in Fir Convent Road in Taverham. - Credit: Lidl

The supermarket giant Lidl has responded to complaints about the amount of litter being left from people who visit their Taverham store.

A spokesman for Lidl said: "We were very sorry to learn of this, as the matter unfortunately hasn’t been raised with the store team directly.

"We take great pride in ensuring that we provide a pleasant store environment for our customers, and would like to reassure the community that our teams regularly carry out checks and clear litter surrounding the store.

"We also have bins on the store premises and strongly encourage their use."

This comes off the back of reports of piles of rubbish being strewn all over the roads after the new Lidl in Fir Convent Road, Taverham, was opened just a weeks earlier.

The report caused a six-year-old girl and her mother to take up their litter pickers to rid the area of the trash.

