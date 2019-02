Man wanted for assault arrested in Norwich

Liam O'Reilly has been arrested by Norfolk Police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A man wanted for assault and malicious communications has been arrested in Norwich.

Officers arrested Liam O’Reilly, 26, in Wheeler Road and he has been taken into police custody for questioning.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this appeal.”

Mr O’Reilly was arrested in the afternoon of Friday, February 22.