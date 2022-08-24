Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:40 AM August 24, 2022
Four Lego sets worth £325 have been stolen from a shop in Norwich city centre.

The first theft saw two sets valued at £145 stolen from Jarrold in London Street, with a further two sets stolen the day after from the same shop valued at £180.

Police believe the incidents are linked and have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the crimes.

The incidents happened on Saturday, 13 August, at 4.17pm and Sunday, 14 August, at 12.27pm.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the thefts should contact PC Claire Smith at North Walsham Police Station on 101, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

