Norwich flat has windows smashed in during burglary
Police are investigating after a Norwich flat had all of its windows smashed in during a burglary.
The ground floor property, on Lefroy Road in Mile Cross, was targeted on Tuesday evening between 6.20pm and 6.37pm.
Neighbours said they heard the sound of glass being smashed, but did not witness the break-in.
One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We just heard this crashing and at first I thought it was police doing a raid.
“But then I heard the glass go and thought ‘that can’t be police’. I looked out of the door, saw all of the glass and quickly closed it again.
“There is always something going on around here.”
Norfolk police said the incident resulted in damage to the property, but no items were reported as stolen.
• Anyone with information should call police on 101.
