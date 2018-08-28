Man in court after pulling ‘a moony’ at neighbour and smashing her window

A man has received a community order after pulling “a moony” at his neighbour before smashing her window, a court has heard.

Lee More, 29, of Verbena Road, Cringleford, Norwich, denied two counts of threatening behaviour towards women who lived on the same street but was found guilty after a trial on December 4.

He had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage for the smashed window and appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for all three offences.

Prosecutor Jane Walker told the court the threatening behaviour took place over two days, and began on July 20, 2018, when one of his neighbours asked him to turn down his music.

Ms Walker said the music had been playing for three hours so she knocked on his door but received no response.

After she knocked on his window, he responded by shouting obscenities at her before “showing his bare bottom.”

“Another witness went to speak to him about his behaviour and challenged him for pulling his trousers down,” Ms Walker added.

More, known as Sam to his neighbours, then shouted obscenities at the second neighbour and stated “I can do what I want in my property”.

The following day, on July 21, the neighbour walked past his window at around 3.15pm when More hurled more abuse at her.

Ms Walker said: “He shouted ‘I have been waiting for you, next time you touch my window I’ll smash your tooth in and slit your throat’.”

Another neighbour saw More jump out of his window, smash the neighbour’s window and jump back into his own.

In an interview with police, More said it was just ‘a moony’ and that he could say what he wanted at his own home address.

Ian Fisher, mitigating, told the court the window had already been broken but that More admitted to police that he “made it worse”.

Chairman of the bench Jeanne Heal gave More a one-year community order which includes a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation for the criminal damage, £35 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

He was also given a restraining order with respect to his two neighbours to not contact them in any way.