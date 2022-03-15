'All avenues exhausted' in hunt for stolen e-bike

Isaac Lee, inset, had his custom-built e-bike stolen from outside NUA on February 7 - Credit: Isaac Lee

Hope is dwindling in a search for an e-bike stolen from outside a city centre university building.

Isaac Lee, 20, told the Evening News that his bike, affectionately nicknamed 'Ebi', gave him a "better university life" and that "it really would mean a lot to get it back".

The custom-made cycle cost more than £1,500.

His cycle was captured being stolen from outside St Georges Building in St Georges Street on CCTV in broad daylight on Monday, February 7 between 2pm and 4pm.

Fine art foundation student Mr Lee used to commute from his home in Earlham Green Lane to Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) every day on the bike.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said that officers have exhausted all avenues of enquiry and will review any new evidence or information provided.

Those with any information about the bike’s whereabouts can contact Norfolk Police citing incident reference NC-07022022-307.