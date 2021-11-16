News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police carry out drug search at city home

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:09 PM November 16, 2021
Norfolk Police carry out drug search warrant at Langley Walk address in Norwich

Norfolk Police carry out drug search warrant at Langley Walk address in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

A drug search has been carried out at an address in Norwich. 

Officers from Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team executed a drug search warrant in Langley Walk, in Norwich, on Monday, November 15. 

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said nothing was seized from the property and no one was at the address.

No arrests have been made in connection with the search.

Following the operation Norwich Police tweeted: "Please continue to #InTell us and we will take robust action."

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Police
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

These photos show the changes in Riverside over almost 30 years.

Before and after: Amazing photos show city's changes over 30 years

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
The 2016 Ford Fiesta ST-3 1.6 Turbo, owned by Melanie Pleasant, which was stolen from Constitution Hill near to her home

Teacher in shock after Ford Fiesta pinched from busy road

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, who live on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

South Norfolk District Council

High hopes for roads and park improvements on estate near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Gonzo's Team Room has donated £2,260 for Keyla the dog

City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon