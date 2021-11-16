Police carry out drug search at city home

Norfolk Police carry out drug search warrant at Langley Walk address in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

A drug search has been carried out at an address in Norwich.

Officers from Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team executed a drug search warrant in Langley Walk, in Norwich, on Monday, November 15.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said nothing was seized from the property and no one was at the address.

No arrests have been made in connection with the search.

Following the operation Norwich Police tweeted: "Please continue to #InTell us and we will take robust action."

