Land Rover driver fails to stop after hitting pedestrian
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The driver of a Land Rover drove off after hitting a pedestrian close to a recycling centre in Norwich.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fail-to-stop collision at Swanton Road on Wednesday, March 24.
Emergency services were called at approximately 11.55am to reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a red Land Rover Freelander.
It is believed its driver had been attempting to access Mile Cross Recycling Centre, from the direction of Mile Cross Road, when the collision occurred.
The recycling centre is currently operating social distancing rules with drivers warned to expected queues.
The pedestrian was not seriously injured in the collision but officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch.
Anyone who saw the collision or the Land Rover driving off is asked to contact PC Harry Jennings at Hurricane Way police station on 101 quoting incident number 163 of 24 March 2021.
