Independent coffee shop victim of overnight break-in

Thieves broke into Kofra Coffee's Upper St Giles store overnight on Sunday, stealing £500-600 of cash from the premises - Credit: Archant

An independent coffee shop had hundreds of pounds stolen in an overnight break-in on Sunday.

Intruders forced their way through the back door into Kofra Coffee's Upper St Giles branch in Norwich, making off with the shop's weekend takings.

Between £500 - £600 was taken in the burglary which has left Kofra's business owner feeling "exposed" and "targeted".

Kofra is the latest independent business to become a victim of burglary, following a spate of break-ins with eight other businesses targeted since the end of last year.

José De León Guzmán, managing director, said: "It was shocking for us all to find this. It makes you feel exposed.

"It feels like we were targeted. They seemed to know exactly what they were doing and had studied the building as they went straight for what they wanted. They only took the cash and none of the high-end equipment.

"We're just grateful that no one was in the building at the time and no one was hurt.

"We'll just have to keep our chins up and keep working hard."

A number of independent businesses in the city have been targeted in recent months, including Fig Bar and Salt in the Norwich Lanes,The Red Lion in Bishopgate, The Bengal Spice in St Benedicts Street, and Ber Street Kitchen.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, including whether this is linked to other incidents."

Kofra Coffee opened its store in Upper St Giles Street two years ago just before the start of the pandemic - Credit: Archant

The break-in came at a time when Kofra was looking forward to celebrating the two-year anniversary of the opening of the Upper St Giles branch.

Mr Guzmán added: "It is really frustrating for an independent business, especially after the past two years.

"Fortunately as they only took cash and none of the equipment we could open and operate as normal on Monday" said Mr Guzmán.

"It is the first break-in we've had in eight years of the business.

"Despite what has happened Kofra is going from strength to strength and we are humbled by the support of the people of Norwich.

"I know we will bounce back from this and hopefully as a community we will be able to stop these thefts."











