Kerri McAuley death: The changes authorities must make

PUBLISHED: 15:49 01 November 2018

The domestic homicide review has come up with a string of recommendations for the police, probation service and CPS. Photo: Archant

The domestic homicide review has come up with a string of recommendations for the police, probation service and CPS. Photo: Archant

Archant

The domestic homicide review into Kerri McAuley’s death has come up with a raft of recommendations - both local and national - in a bid to prevent future tragedies.

Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley FamilyKerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley Family

The 32 recommendations which are hoped will make a difference include:

• That the Ministry of Justice review the adequacy of staffing in the National Probation Service to ensure realistic caseloads, so there is effective monitoring of high risk offenders and public protection is not compromised.

• That for serial and/or repeat offenders, where there is evidence regarding violent or serious harmful offending, this should automatically be considered as an aggravating factor and longer-term prison sentences should follow with mandatory rehabilitation courses whilst in prison.

• That a national evaluation of Clare’s Law is commissioned to assess its use and effectiveness in protecting victims.

Kerri's body was found in her home in Southalls Way, north Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYKerri's body was found in her home in Southalls Way, north Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

And locally

• That Norfolk Police reviews the way in which intelligence and information about the relationships of known repeat offenders is analysed and acted upon.

• That the East of England Crown Prosecution Service review their practices for achieving evidence-led prosecution without a victim.

• That when a person is reluctant to hear a disclosure, it is referred back to the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) panel for consideration to be given to making the disclosure to a family member who may be in a position to offer some protection for the victim.

• That the hospital trust considers Domestic Abuse Awareness becoming a mandatory requirement for staff.

• That the existing programme of awareness raising across all GP practices in Norfolk is stepped up for adult safeguarding, to raise awareness of referral routes, signposting to specialist support agencies and triggers for and signs of abuse.

• That consideration is given to a process that will allow A&E staff to check previous visits for those attending with assault injuries.

