Review into how murdered mum was let down out today

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family. Archant

An investigation into how the criminal justice system let down murdered Norwich mum Kerri McAuley will be published later today.

Kerri's body was found in her home in Southalls Way, north Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Kerri's body was found in her home in Southalls Way, north Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ms McAuley, 32, was battered to death by her ex-partner Joe Storey in her home on Southalls Way north Norwich in January 2017.

Storey, from Murrells Court, was jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years in July 2017.

The judge described the killing as “one of the worst cases of domestic violence that have come before these courts”.

He had a history of domestic abuse against ex-partners and Ms McAuley.

Joe Storey was jailed for life in 2017. Picture: Facebook Joe Storey was jailed for life in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership has been working on a domestic homicide review for the last 18 months

The review is carried out to consider the circumstances that led to her death and identify where responses could be improved in the future.

It is expected to make a string of recommendations for ways the police, probation service and Crown Prosecution Service could improve the way they handle domestic abuse cases.

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family. Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Storey, 28, had been the subject of an order preventing him from contacting Ms McAuley in October 2016 - less than three months before her death.

He had also been jailed for offences against previous partners.

•The full story will be on this website from 1pm on Thursday and in Friday’s newspapers