‘I’ve come a long way’ - brother of murdered Kerri McAuley battles back following tragedy

PUBLISHED: 11:29 21 January 2019

Kerri McAuley pictured with her brother Rory. Photo: McAuley Family

Kerri McAuley pictured with her brother Rory. Photo: McAuley Family

McAuley Family

The brother of a Norwich woman who was brutally murdered by her abusive former partner has described how he has bravely battled back following his sister’s death.

Rory McAuley. Picture: Ian BurtRory McAuley. Picture: Ian Burt

Kerri McAuley, 32, suffered 19 injuries to her head and face following a “sustained and brutal” attack by serial abuser Joe Storey, who then left her to die alone in her Norwich home.

The body of the tragic mother-of-two was discovered by her brother Rory and mother Lesley on January 8 2017.

Speaking at legth about the murder for the first time, Rory, a defender for King’s Lynn Town Football Club, said: “It was a real traumatic experience. I was the one who first found her so I came off really bad.”

The 29-year-old, who has previously played for Cambridge United and Lowestoft Town, suffered from post-traumatic stress and developed anxiety and depression.

Family of Kerri McAuley speak out after killer Joe Storey jailed for life. Photo: MustardFamily of Kerri McAuley speak out after killer Joe Storey jailed for life. Photo: Mustard

He said: “I wallowed in my own self-pity, took the wrong path and couldn’t see past my own grief.”

Rory, who broke down and “cried my heart out” after one game following his sister’s death, said he was in a “dark place” and was advised to take medication.

He said: “The doctors prescribed all sorts of pills but I couldn’t take them. I thought it’s something I wanted to do on my own and overcome. I didn’t want to go down that route and take medication.”

Having worked hard to deal with his problems Rory, supported by his family, including his girlfriend Tesscole and children Gigi, two, and Kylian, one, has now found peace.

Kerri McAuley with her brother Rory McAuley. Picture: courtesy of McAuley familyKerri McAuley with her brother Rory McAuley. Picture: courtesy of McAuley family

He said: “I’ve come a long way and I’m happy with how things are going. I’ve got my two children, my missus, the football is going really well - everything has fallen back into place and I couldn’t be happier.”

Storey was jailed for a minimum of 24 years in July 2017 after being convicted of Miss McAuley’s murder.

Following the sentencing this newspaper helped raise more than £11,000 for domestic abuse charity Leeway in her memory as part of Kerri’s Campaign.

Her family continue to do their bit with a collection for Leeway held at King’s Lynn’s clash with Barwell on Saturday raising £450.

Rory said he wants to continue to be able to help.

He said: “If it’s stuff I can get involved with I will. Domestic violence has affected us in the most dramatic way possible.”

